Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Decreased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.