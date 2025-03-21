Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/3/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.65. 3,665,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This represents a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,010 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

