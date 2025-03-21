IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.45. IperionX shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4,491 shares.

IperionX Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPX. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,305,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IperionX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 196,558 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

