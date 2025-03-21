iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

