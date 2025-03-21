iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

