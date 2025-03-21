iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $593.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
