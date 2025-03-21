iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 56,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 27,810 shares.The stock last traded at $149.88 and had previously closed at $150.12.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

