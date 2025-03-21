iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 11,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.
