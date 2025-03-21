iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,088,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,809,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 380,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 340,791 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,892,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

