iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 217585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 569,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.