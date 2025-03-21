iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Increased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.