iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $203.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

