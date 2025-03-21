iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $187.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

