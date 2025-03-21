iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lessened by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

