iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.29. 3,014,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,032,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.01.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.40.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.