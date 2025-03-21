iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.29. 3,014,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,032,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.01.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.40.

