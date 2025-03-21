iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,972 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,338 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB traded down $10.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.