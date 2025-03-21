Ivo James Cavoli Buys 7,000 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) Director Ivo James Cavoli purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $10,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,990. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

