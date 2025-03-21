J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 555.37 ($7.20) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 526 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 812.50 ($10.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

