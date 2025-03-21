J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
Shares of JDW opened at GBX 555.37 ($7.20) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 526 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 812.50 ($10.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
