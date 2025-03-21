Jack Sinclair Sells 2,915 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $408,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,747,056.18. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $53,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.