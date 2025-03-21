Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

