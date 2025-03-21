James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 16.90 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

LON FSJ opened at GBX 313 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.10. James Fisher and Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 371 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. The company has a market cap of £159.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 375 ($4.86) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About James Fisher and Sons

Featured Stories

