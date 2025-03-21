Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CAO Anthony Grabenau Sells 9,701 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,065.60. The trade was a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Grabenau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jamf by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.