Jan Madsen Sells 2,439 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

