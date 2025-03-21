Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,918,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 4,053,028 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 211,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.