Jennifer Cochrane Sells 5,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$109.83 and a 52 week high of C$135.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

