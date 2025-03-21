John F. Barry Purchases 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,461,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,586,311.90. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.00%.
Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Read More
