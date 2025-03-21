John F. Barry Purchases 240,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,461,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,586,311.90. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.00%.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 924,428 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

