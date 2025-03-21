Jonathan Chadwick Sells 22,500 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,978.88. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00.

Shares of IOT opened at $39.53 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

