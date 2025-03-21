JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 365.0% increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

JOYY Stock Up 1.8 %

YY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 1,348,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,656. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.