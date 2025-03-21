JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a net margin of 92.61% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 742.82 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 728.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.76. The company has a market capitalization of £412.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 52 week low of GBX 668 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 757.55 ($9.82).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 10.65 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

