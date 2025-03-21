JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.