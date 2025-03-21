JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

