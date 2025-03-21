JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

