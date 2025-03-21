Judges Scientific plc (JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 74.80 on July 11th

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 151.9% increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JDG stock opened at GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96) on Friday. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($158.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,487.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,655.26. The stock has a market cap of £490.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

