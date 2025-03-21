Judges Scientific plc (JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 74.80 on July 11th

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 151.9% increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Judges Scientific Price Performance
JDG stock opened at GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96) on Friday. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a 12 month high of £122.50 ($158.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,487.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,655.26. The stock has a market cap of £490.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.
Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.