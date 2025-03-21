K Christopher Farkas Sells 922 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $300,083.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $851,191.00.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
CW stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.75 and a 200-day moving average of $345.16. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $245.69 and a 12-month high of $393.40.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.