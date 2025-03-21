K Christopher Farkas Sells 922 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $300,083.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,320.51. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $851,191.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.75 and a 200-day moving average of $345.16. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $245.69 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

