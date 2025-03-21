K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.11.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

