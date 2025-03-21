Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,591,100 Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,591,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,000. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit comprises about 15.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRDBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

