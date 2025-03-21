Kepos Capital LP Invests $709,000 in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OACCU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

