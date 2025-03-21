Kepos Capital LP Reduces Stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Capital Solutions comprises about 0.3% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.34% of Perceptive Capital Solutions worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCSC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

