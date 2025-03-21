Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 529.10 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 529.10 ($6.86). Approximately 2,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 29,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($6.91).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.
