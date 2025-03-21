Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.4% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

