Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.