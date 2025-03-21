Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $368.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.