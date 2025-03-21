Kiker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,449 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

PSLV stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

