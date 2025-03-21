Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.