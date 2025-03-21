Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

