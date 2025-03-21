Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 83.3% increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 18,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
