Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,933,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $459.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $536.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

