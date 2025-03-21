KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Reduced by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,659,000 after purchasing an additional 728,515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

