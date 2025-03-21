Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

