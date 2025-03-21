Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

KURA opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

