Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUSFree Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Kura Sushi USA worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $647.58 million, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.82. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRUS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

